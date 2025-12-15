Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner

Three is definitely a crowd – at least for Ben Affleck!
During his latest appearance, The Accountant star found himself in an utterly awkward situation as he crossed paths with both of his ex-wives, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, reported Page Six on Sunday, December 14.
The awkward moment occurred Friday night at a school play in which Affleck and Garner’s daughter, Seraphina, and Lopez’s child, Emme, both participated, creating an uncomfortable encounter for the trio.
As per the photos shared by the outlet, the Deep Water actor can be seen making his way into a playhouse in LA along with Garner and their 13-year-old son Samuel.
Meanwhile, the Birthday crooner was spotted arriving separately, joined by her mother, Guadalupe, and manager, Benny Medina.
While J.Lo maintained distance from her former husband and his ex-wife, she was captured with Affleck in one of the snaps, featuring them talking to separate group of parents at the playhouse.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner:
After dating for less than a year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got united in a wedlock on June 19, 2005.
The former flames – who share three children, daughters Violet Anne & Seraphine Rose, and son Samuel – announced their split ten years after tying the knot in June 2015.
After filing for divorce and joint physical and legal custody of their children in April 2017, the pair finalized the legal settlement in October 2018.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez initially dated from 2002 to 2004, after which they went their separate ways.
The duo rekindled their romance 17 years later, in April 2021 and tied the knot on July 16, 2022.
However, two years after their marriage, the couple separated, with Lopez filing for divorce in August 2024 and finalizing it in February 2025.