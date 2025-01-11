Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian slams LA Mayor Karen Bass after wildfires forced evacuation

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sara Foster, and James Woods have also criticized Mayor Bass's response to wildfires

Khloé Kardashian is leading the chorus of celebrities, slamming Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over her handling of the devastating wildfires that have forced thousands to evacuate, including the Kardashian clan.

After furiously reacting to an arson suspect in the Kenneth Fire, The Kardashians star took to her Instagrams stories on Friday to bash the mayor over budget cuts.

She uploaded a short video from a snippet of a Fox 11 LA segment in which L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley stated that the mayor's budget cuts for the LAFD affected the fire fight throughout Southern California.

“My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded. It's not,” Crowley said.

In a caption added over the recording of the interview, Khloe wrote, “I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!!”

“You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” she added.

Khloé Kardashian’s comments echoed those of other celebrities, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sara Foster, and James Woods, who have all criticized Mayor Bass's response to the wildfires.

The backlash against Mayor Bass stems from her decision to cut $17.5 million from the fire department's budget earlier this year, just months before the catastrophic fires began.

