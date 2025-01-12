Entertainment

Ben Affleck shares heartwarming moment with daughter Violet amidst LA fires

Ben Affleck shares children Violet, Fin, and Sam with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is finding solace in family amidst the devastating LA fires!

The Gone Girl actor was spotted sharing a tender moment with his 19-year-old daughter Violet outside his Brentwood home as fire rage on in California.

Ben was seen embracing his oldest child, who was taking precautions against the hazardous air quality by wearing an N-95 mask.

The Air actor looked comfortable in a cream-toned jacket cream toned jacket over a matching hoodie and gray joggers.

Meanwhile, his daughter donned a black hoodie and dark jeans with square framed glasses.

The sweet encounter came after Ben’s recently purchased home in Pacific Palisades narrowly escaped the blaze that swept through the area earlier in the week.

Ben appeared to be hunkered down at a rental property in Brentwood, where he had been living after his separation from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck shares children Violet, Fin, and Sam with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he was married from 2005 to 2018. 

Garner has been spending time volunteering with chef Jose Andres and his World Food Kitchen to provide food for evacuees at various pop-up locations in fire affected areas.

