Novak Djokovic accidentally reveals his secret for winning matches

Novak Djokovic has opened up about his secret weapon for being super athletic and winning tough matches.
The legendary tennis player is in Melbourne and currently preparing to win 11th Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam singles title.
Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old posted a clip of a dinner-plate size disc and shared how he benefits from it.
Novak said, "It's (an) energetic disc, creates an electromagnetic field around it and (the) kind of secret is in this pattern. And so when you place it on a certain part of your body, place this part, for example, if you have stomach issues, which I do have often when I'm nervous, stressed before the match or indigestion issues, that creates heat.”
He added, "So then it starts enhancing the metabolic functions or it reduces inflammation in certain parts of the body. I have a bunch of those and I do carry it everywhere. When I fly in the plane, I put it on (my) head or somewhere. I shouldn't be having it on the body parts for too long, so like 20-30 minutes it does its work."
Novak seemingly has a plant-based diet and he often does meditation for focus.