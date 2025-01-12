Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims

Simon Cowell has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance as Los Angeles grapples with the aftermath of a devastating wildfire that has scorched 37,000 acres of land and claimed 16 lives.
Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent dropped the video message for the victims of chaotic wildfires in LA.
He said in a video message, “Los Angeles has been my second home for the past twenty five years. I am devastated by what I’ve seen and read. It's horrific.”
Cowell continued, “Like a lot of other people I want to do something to help, I've done some research and it looks like the Red Cross organisation is doing an awful lot.”
“I've attached the link, I'm going to make a donation, I strongly ask other people like myself, who can do something to help, to help, because there's an awful lot of people right now who are going to need help now, and in the future,” he added.
He went on to say, “I'm sending you my love, my prayers, my support.”
To note, a total of almost 53,000 residents are under evacuation orders and about 57,000 structures faced risk amid LA wildfires.