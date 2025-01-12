Entertainment

Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims

The 'America's Got Talent' dropped the video message for the victims of chaotic wildfires in LA

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025


Simon Cowell has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance as Los Angeles grapples with the aftermath of a devastating wildfire that has scorched 37,000 acres of land and claimed 16 lives.

Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent dropped the video message for the victims of chaotic wildfires in LA.

He said in a video message, “Los Angeles has been my second home for the past twenty five years. I am devastated by what I’ve seen and read. It's horrific.”

Cowell continued, “Like a lot of other people I want to do something to help, I've done some research and it looks like the Red Cross organisation is doing an awful lot.”

“I've attached the link, I'm going to make a donation, I strongly ask other people like myself, who can do something to help, to help, because there's an awful lot of people right now who are going to need help now, and in the future,” he added.

He went on to say, “I'm sending you my love, my prayers, my support.”

To note, a total of almost 53,000 residents are under evacuation orders and about 57,000 structures faced risk amid LA wildfires.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history
‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior

‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior
Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses fetch remarkable price at auction

Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses fetch remarkable price at auction
Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims

Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims
‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior
‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s surprising reason to delay marriage revealed
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s surprising reason to delay marriage revealed
Charli XCX makes touching request to brands amid LA fires
Charli XCX makes touching request to brands amid LA fires
Kim Kardashian praises LA firefighters' effort after facing backlash
Kim Kardashian praises LA firefighters' effort after facing backlash
Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip
Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes
Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi
Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi
Halsey urges fans to 'text' her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires
Halsey urges fans to 'text' her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires
'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?
'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?
Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire
Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire