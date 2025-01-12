Entertainment

Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’

'Wicked For Good' is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’

Ariana Grande teases fans with glimpses of her upcoming projects, sharing insights on Glinda’s new song for Wicked 2 and hinting at a potential deluxe release of Eternal Sunshine.

While conversing with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the 7 Rings crooner shared the details of the upcoming sequel of hit Broadway musical theater, Wicked For Good.

She shared that it will be the iconic duet between Glinda and Elphaba (played by her Oscar-contending co-star Cynthia Erivo).

"Shooting ‘For Good’ was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Grande shared.

She continued, “It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me. I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again.”

Sharing new details of Wicked 2, the Eternal Sunshine singer revealed, “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” adding, “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

To note, the sequel, Wicked For Good is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history
‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior

‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior
Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses fetch remarkable price at auction

Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses fetch remarkable price at auction
Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims

Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims
‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior
‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior
Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims
Simon Cowell issues emotional appeal for LA fire victims
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s surprising reason to delay marriage revealed
Tom Holland, Zendaya’s surprising reason to delay marriage revealed
Charli XCX makes touching request to brands amid LA fires
Charli XCX makes touching request to brands amid LA fires
Kim Kardashian praises LA firefighters' effort after facing backlash
Kim Kardashian praises LA firefighters' effort after facing backlash
Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip
Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes
Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi
Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi
Halsey urges fans to 'text' her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires
Halsey urges fans to 'text' her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires
'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?
'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?