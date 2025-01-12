Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’

Ariana Grande teases fans with glimpses of her upcoming projects, sharing insights on Glinda’s new song for Wicked 2 and hinting at a potential deluxe release of Eternal Sunshine.
While conversing with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the 7 Rings crooner shared the details of the upcoming sequel of hit Broadway musical theater, Wicked For Good.
She shared that it will be the iconic duet between Glinda and Elphaba (played by her Oscar-contending co-star Cynthia Erivo).
"Shooting ‘For Good’ was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Grande shared.
She continued, “It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me. I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again.”
Sharing new details of Wicked 2, the Eternal Sunshine singer revealed, “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” adding, “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”
To note, the sequel, Wicked For Good is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.