Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday

American model Bella Hadid shared a heartwarming post on mother Yolanda Hadid’s birthday

  by Web Desk
  • January 12, 2025
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Bella Hadid is celebrating her mother Yolanda Hadid’s birthday with a heartwarming post!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, January 12, the 28-year-old American model shared a huge carousel of snaps as she rang in her “queen” mother’s special day.

Alongside the photos, the model penned a heartfelt message in which she beautifully describer her mom.

“Happy birthday to the queen of my world. With all that goes on, you are my peace. I love you mommy. Thank you for being you and all that you are. A guiding light, a loving heart, and generous soul. I feel so blessed God chose me to be your baby,” wrote the Vogue model.

The slew of photos kicked off with the first slide featuring an adorable black-and-white childhood snap of Bella along with her mom and sister Gigi Hadid.

As the photos continued to slide, the carousel featured several snaps of the model with her beloved mom.

On the post, several fans also wished Yolanda a happy birthday and gushed over the photos.

“Happiest bday. A queen gave birth of a beautiful princess Bella,” penned one.

Another wished, “Happy birthday to the queen.”

“Bella, the woman with the kindest heart, what a beautiful text,” a third wrote.

Notably, Yolanda Hadid is a Dutch TV personality and former model who is famous for being starred in the American reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

