Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style 

Durefishan Saleem has her vacation mode ON!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Pardes actress offered fans start of the week motivation with a tour of Rome ahead of her birthday.
In the reel, Saleem was spotted exploring the ancient tourist sites of the city while relishing the chilly weather.
The footage later showed the actress heading to the poshest of restaurants to try out diverse cuisines that soothe her taste buds.
Clad warmly to beat off the intense cold in Rome , the Khaie star managed to turn major winter fashion inspiration for all her ardent lovers.
“Rome without any trending audio, Grazie For the birthday loveee," Saleem captioned her footage.
She continued, "Here is to another year of passport full of stamps surrounded by all the people I love; happy,content grateful and and always always following my heart amen amen."
"Make a little dua for me. I know you all do. Ciao while I eat another pasta," her post further read.
On seeing the superstar exuding vacation vibes, Saleem's die-hard fans could not stop gushing over her in the comments section of the post.
One fan in awe wrote, “My heart.”
Another penned, “Advance happy birthday.”
“My everything,” a third user effused.
“Cuteness overloaded,” a fourth fan chimed.
On the work front, Durefishan Saleem made waves with her performance as Shibra in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid opposite the ace actor Bilal Abbas Khan.