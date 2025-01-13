Trending

Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style

'Ishq Murshid' actress Durefishan Saleem offers fans major Monday motivation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style 

Durefishan Saleem has her vacation mode ON!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Pardes actress offered fans start of the week motivation with a tour of Rome ahead of her birthday.

In the reel, Saleem was spotted exploring the ancient tourist sites of the city while relishing the chilly weather. 

The footage later showed the actress heading to the poshest of restaurants to try out diverse cuisines that soothe her taste buds.

Clad warmly to beat off the intense cold in Rome , the Khaie star managed to turn major winter fashion inspiration for all her ardent lovers.

“Rome without any trending audio, Grazie For the birthday loveee," Saleem captioned her footage. 

She continued, "Here is to another year of passport full of stamps surrounded by all the people I love; happy,content grateful and and always always following my heart amen amen." 

"Make a little dua for me. I know you all do. Ciao while I eat another pasta," her post further read. 


On seeing the superstar exuding vacation vibes, Saleem's die-hard fans could not stop gushing over her in the comments section of the post.

One fan in awe wrote, “My heart.”

Another penned, “Advance happy birthday.”

“My everything,” a third user effused.

“Cuteness overloaded,” a fourth fan chimed.

On the work front, Durefishan Saleem made waves with her performance as Shibra in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid opposite the ace actor Bilal Abbas Khan. 

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires

Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires
Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry