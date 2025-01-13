Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter

Ben Affleck home in Brentwood had surprise visitors after he returned back from evacuation.
The Batman star’s house was raided by FBI agents and deputies from the LA County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
As seen in the viral paparazzi photos posted by Daily Mail, some law enforcement agents were waiting outside the gate of Ben’s property for several minutes before leaving.
His $20.5 million property has not been affected by LA fires so far, even though the Brentwood home is close to Pacific Palisades, which has been burned down due to the atrocity.
The FBI agents and Sheriff's deputies seemingly used the call box next to Ben’s driveway gate, however, the gate was never opened.
One FBI agent donned a short-sleeve shirt featuring the bureau's logo on the back, while another person went for a body armor with the same logo on the back.
As per a release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, so far almost 24 people have died in the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire.
Previously, he was spotted sharing a emotional moment with his 19-year-old daughter Violet outside his Brentwood home.