Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing in chic purple dress

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Victoria Beckham has left fans breathless in new dazzling outfit.

David Beckham’s wife wore a statement piece from her wardrobe collection in the new social media post.

The former Spice Girls member commanded attention in a chic purple dress.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, January 12, Victoria posted a couple of pictures of her elegant dress.

She captioned the post, “Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance. I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body”


The fashion designer further added the caption, “For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama. Victoria. Shop the new capsule at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street.”

Her fans could not help but shower her with compliments in the comment section.

A fan wrote, “VICTORIA YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!! That dress is EVERYTHING and more!! You're rocking it, queen!”

Another noted, "Girl I'm OBSESSED with this dress!!! You look like a real-life princess! The way it fits you is perfection. SLAYING as always, Victoria!"

Victoria finished her glamorous look with slick bun.

