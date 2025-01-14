Entertainment

Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires

Britney Spears drops light-hearted video clip after escaping her million-dollars mansion in LA due to wildfires

  January 14, 2025
Britney Spears shared a light-hearted video of herself after evacuating her home due to the fatal Los Angeles wildfires.

Taking to Instagram, the American singer dropped a video clip featuring her signature dance moves on Sunday, January 12th, 2025.

In the viral clip, the Toxic hitmaker was seen dancing to popular singer Madonna's superhit song, La Isla Bonita.

Britney was seen wearing a pink polka-dot sleeveless mini-dress, which she paired with black high heels.

The 43-year-old musician's caption-less post came after she left her home in LA to save her life from the uncontrollable fires in the city.

According to Mail Online, the mother-of-two revealed on Thursday, January 9th, that she had spent four hours on the road to escape from the natural calamity.

Britney left her $7.4 million home in Thousand Oaks, along with her two kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and had spent two days in her car without electricity and other resources.

At that time, fans were unable to express their concerns to the singer as she had disabled the comments section.

Apart from Britney Spears, numerous big figures in Hollywood escaped their respective residences due to the ongoing natural disaster. 

