Gwyneth Paltrow spotted on shopping spree with husband Brad Falchuk

The ‘Iron Man’ starlet stepped out with husband Brad Falchuk in Santa Barbara

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Gwyneth Paltrow had a fun day with husband Brad Falchuk two days before LA wildfire left everyone in shock!

Last week, the 52-year-old Iron Man actress was spotted stepping out with Falchuk in Santa Barbara where she enjoyed a fun day as the duo was seen shopping for luxury goods there, reported Daily Mail.

The location was just a few miles along the California coast from the pair’s mansion in Montecito, which is a red-alert area in the wake of deadly California wildfire.

During the outing, Paltrow was captured dressed in a casual attire, a white-and-pink kimono-style knit along with a pair of jeans. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and completed her outfit with white-and-brown boots, while her hair was tied in a knot.

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s husband, who is a TV writer and director, was seen in a blue-and-green checkered shirt and navy blue pair of pants that he wore along with gray shoes and a brown hat.

The outing came before the Shakespeare in Love starlet expressed her “deep grief” for friend who lost her everything in the Los Angeles fires.

Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in 2018.

