Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie join forces to aid LA wildfire affectees

Several Hollywood celebrities reunite to support the Los Angeles wildfire victims

  • by Web Desk
  • January 13, 2025
From Selena Gomez to Angelina Jolie, several Hollywood actresses and actors came together to support Los Angeles wildfire victims.

According to media reports, Angelina Jolie was recently spotted distributing groceries among victims alongside her 16-year-old son, Knox, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

She also spoke to media professionals while helping the needy people.

Angelina said, "Right now, I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house."

Renowned singer and actress Paris Hilton, who also lost her million-dollar mansion in Malibu, came forward to help rebuild the city, as she donated $100,000 to the affected communities.

Popular songstress Selena Gomez has reportedly made a substantial $5 million donation to the Southern California Wildfire Relief Fund.

The Kardashian-Jenner’s youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, contributed an undisclosed amount to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund.

Despite losing her close pal, American actress Jennifer Garner teamed up with the World Central Kitchen organisation to feed hungry victims.

Singer Beyoncé committed $2.5 million through her BeyGOOD nonprofit to support families impacted by the Eaton Fire.

The fire continues to destroy the beautiful city of Los Angeles, even with the support of these A-list celebrities.

