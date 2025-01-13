Entertainment

Victoria Beckham, David enjoy ‘deep conversation’ in latest night out

  • January 13, 2025
Victoria and David Beckham know how to keep the romance alive!

Over the weekend, the 50-year-old English fashion designer, singer and TV personality was spotted on a night out with her 49-year-old English former footballer husband at The Chequers pub, Daily Mail reported.

At the pub, which is located in Chipping Norton, the lovebirds bumped into and were seen enjoying a “deep conversation” with the Clarkson’s Farm alum Gerald Cooper, who is well-known for his thick West Country accent.

Because of Gerald’s rich accent, fans and viewers often struggle to understand his conversations, which also seemed like a case with Victoria and David Beckham as they appeared concentrating harder than usual after bumping into the notable TV personality.

In the snaps captured from their night out, David was photographed in a white T-shirt and black pants while his beloved wife Victoria was dressed in a charcoal gray-colored turtle neck jumper.

P.C. Daily Mail
This comes after the couple expressed grief over the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire.

"Seeing the devastation and loss caused by these wildfires is truly heartbreaking. Los Angeles holds such a special place in our family's hearts, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost their homes or loved ones,” penned Victoria on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, David Beckham wrote, "LA is such a special place for my family. I'm heartbroken to wake up to more horrific stories and pictures. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, their loved ones and sending gratitude to the first responders and emergency services. Sending all my love and please support organisations helping on the ground.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999 after dating for two years.

