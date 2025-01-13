Entertainment

Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims

The ‘Catwoman’ actress and the ‘Seconds of Pleasure’ singer made meaningful move to aid victims of LA fires

  • by Web Desk
  • January 13, 2025

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are stepping up for a noble cause!

The Catwoman starlet and her 54-year-old American singer and songwriter boyfriend were spotted in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 12, where they made a meaningful move to aid the sufferers of the Los Angeles wildfire.

Hunt and Berry were seen spending time at the COOP, which is a small home goods business located in the area, taking their help in donating clothes to the victims in the time of difficulty.

The couple’s spotting comes just two days after Halle Berry turned to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring COOP, announcing her heartwarming step.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same,” she penned in the caption.

She added, “This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady.”

Halle Berry began dating musician Van Hunt in 2020 and revealed the news via her Instagram account.

Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims

Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
