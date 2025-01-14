Brittany, Patrick Mahomes introduce baby no. 3 with adorable name reveal

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have expanded their family, joyfully welcoming their third child, a baby girl.
The Kansas City Current co-owner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback embraced parenthood again by welcoming their third baby, daughter Golden Raye Mahomes, on Sunday, January 12.
Taking to the Instagram account the couple shared the joint post as they dropped a black-and-white photo of their newborn.
Brittany and Patrick shared a snap, featuring them, holding their baby daughter's feet above a wooden sign that reads her name.
"Golden Raye Mahomes 1/12/2025," they wrote in the caption of their joint post.
Brittany and Patrick are also the parents of Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.
In July,Brittany shared her pregnancy news in a joint Instagram Reels, revealing that she and her husband Patrick were expecting their third baby together.
The reel featured an adorable video of the couple with their daughter Sterling and son Bronze having a photo shoot in all-white outfits.
In a shared reel they all were captured smiling, laughing and dancing around with sonograms.
They penned the caption, "Round three, here we come.”
To note, Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 12, 2022, after 10 years of dating.