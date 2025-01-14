Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance

Entertainment

  • January 14, 2025
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were seen for the first time sharing a PDA-filled moment during the romantic date night in California.

The couple was photographed at the local restaurant San Fernando In-N-Out’s drive-thru while both were waiting to order the food.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jackman and Foster were repeatedly kissing each other in the car. The actress was sitting behind the passenger seat, while the X-Men star was handling the wheel. 

For the date night, the 49-year-old actress was wearing an oversize shirt and jeans, while the Deadpool & Wolverine star wore a casual black T-shirt, which he paired with matching pants.

This public appearance of the couple came after the two, who began dating each other in 2022, were spotted holding hands on a date night in Santa Monica.

The duo initially sparked romance speculations in 2022 after they shared the big screen together for their classic musical film, The Music Man.

At that time, Foster and Jackman had not confirmed their relationship due to their previous marriages with their respective partners. 

After the release of the movie, Foster finalised her divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Gryphon, in October 2023. 

On the other hand, Jackman also filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023. 

As reported by People magazine, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster subtly confirmed their relationship when they were seen walking hand-in-hand during their romantic date night on January 7th, 2025. 

