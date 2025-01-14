Julia Roberts slams looters amid L.A. fires with bold statement 

Julia Roberts has taken a bold stand, slamming looters targeting multimillion-dollar homes with a fiery statement.
The Notting Hill star took to her Instagram account on Monday, to share her bold remarks over the looters who are preying on the vulnerable during the chaotic LA fires.
Roberts wrote, “F.U. looters.”
She also showed her deep concern over the devastation caused by the Palisades fires, noting, "@caafoundation alongside @coreresponse @eifoundation @lausd are launching SoCal Fire Fund to assist in providing Immediate and Long Term support for all those impacted by these current fires."
The Pretty Woman star also appreciated the efforts of the organization working to provide help amid the harrowing situation in LA.
The Oscar-winning star's fiery response came after the incidents of criminal activities were reported as they have been targeting empty multi-million-dollar mansions that have been left as families evacuate due to the fires.
However, Gavin Newsom, the California Governor has accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of spreading misinformation and "encouraging looting."
Musk allegedly claimed that Newsom was decriminalizing looting but the governor refuted this, stating, "Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized. It's not. It's illegal – as it always has been."