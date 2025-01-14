Entertainment

Julia Roberts slams looters amid L.A. fires with bold statement

The 'Notting Hill' star sent a clear message to looters amid devastating L.A. fires

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Julia Roberts slams looters amid L.A. fires with bold statement
Julia Roberts slams looters amid L.A. fires with bold statement 

Julia Roberts has taken a bold stand, slamming looters targeting multimillion-dollar homes with a fiery statement.

The Notting Hill star took to her Instagram account on Monday, to share her bold remarks over the looters who are preying on the vulnerable during the chaotic LA fires.

Roberts wrote, “F.U. looters.”

She also showed her deep concern over the devastation caused by the Palisades fires, noting, "@caafoundation alongside @coreresponse @eifoundation @lausd are launching SoCal Fire Fund to assist in providing Immediate and Long Term support for all those impacted by these current fires."


The Pretty Woman star also appreciated the efforts of the organization working to provide help amid the harrowing situation in LA.

The Oscar-winning star's fiery response came after the incidents of criminal activities were reported as they have been targeting empty multi-million-dollar mansions that have been left as families evacuate due to the fires.

However, Gavin Newsom, the California Governor has accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of spreading misinformation and "encouraging looting."

Musk allegedly claimed that Newsom was decriminalizing looting but the governor refuted this, stating, "Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized. It's not. It's illegal – as it always has been."


TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires

Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish makes special plea for LA fires victims in touching message
Billie Eilish makes special plea for LA fires victims in touching message
Travis Kelce reveals rare details about life with Taylor Swift amid marriage rumours
Travis Kelce reveals rare details about life with Taylor Swift amid marriage rumours
Paris Hilton takes generous action amid L.A. wildfire tragedy
Paris Hilton takes generous action amid L.A. wildfire tragedy
Grammy Awards 2025 make unexpected announcement amid LA fire atrocity
Grammy Awards 2025 make unexpected announcement amid LA fire atrocity
Brittany, Patrick Mahomes introduce baby no. 3 with adorable name reveal
Brittany, Patrick Mahomes introduce baby no. 3 with adorable name reveal
Millie Bobby Brown shares good news amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown shares good news amid pregnancy rumours
The Weeknd reacts to L.A. fires with concert cancellation, album postponement
The Weeknd reacts to L.A. fires with concert cancellation, album postponement
Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire
Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire
Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
One Direction to pay tribute to Liam Payne with special show
One Direction to pay tribute to Liam Payne with special show
Ryan O’Neal’s daughter pens sorrowful note as late dad’s home burns in LA fire
Ryan O’Neal’s daughter pens sorrowful note as late dad’s home burns in LA fire