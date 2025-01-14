Grammy Awards 2025 make unexpected announcement amid LA fire atrocity

The Grammy Awards has made an unexpected announcement regarding the upcoming event.
On Monday night, January 13, the Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt issued a press release about the upcoming annual music awards ceremony, which was shared by CNN Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister.
As per the announcement, Grammy Awards 2025 “will proceed as planned” at the Crypto.com Arena despite the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
The duo wrote that the Grammy “will carry a renewed sense of purpose” while working “in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources.”
However, the major goal of the event is to raise “additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honor the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours. In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else.”
The statement added, “The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defies the great city of Los Angeles.”
Notably, Grammy Awards 2025 will take place on February 2, 2025.