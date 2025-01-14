Emma Raducanu ‘pleased’ to win Australian Open amid serve struggles

British tennis star Emma Raducanu is “proud” to win the first round of the Australian Open despite facing extreme serve issues.
According to Express, the British no. 2 successfully survived sending down 15 double faults with her new service action in the second round of the tournament opener on January 14, 2025, to claim a 7-6, 7-6 win over 26th seeded player Ekaterina Alexandrova on breezy Court 3.
The only British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 struggled to serve during the second round. She lost her serve six times and struggled to win a point as she won only one of her first 15 points on her second serve.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old said that she was “very proud of how I fought” and overcame certain situations during the match.
Raducanu expressed, “I'm very pleased to have come through that match. It was difficult. It was quite hot out there, getting quite sunny. Obviously playing against a really experienced and seeded opponent who is playing great tennis. I think I'm very proud of how I fought and how I overcame certain situations in that match.”
“I mean, honestly, I'm not sure what I changed in my serve today. I think it had a mind of its own! I will be sure to reflect, look at that, and come back to you... I'm just very proud that I didn't let it affect me too much and let the match run away from me,” the youngest British player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open added.
Raducanu asserted that she is going to get into practice tomorrow to see where she can improve. She was hopeful to get under 15 double faults in the next round.