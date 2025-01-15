Sports

Reece James makes Chelsea return with marvelous free-kick after dry season

  • January 15, 2025
Reece James return to national team might not be a far-fetched reality as he score a flawless goal against Bournemouth.

Chelsea captain scored a 95th-minute equaliser with a pinpoint free-kick on Tuesday against the Cherries as he returned from his latest Premier League injury, reported by BBC Sports.

The Blues skipper has missed 21 games due to hamstring injuries this season, while making appearance in only six.

James showed his excitement for his perfectly executed free-kick by punching the air and roaring with delight while England manager Thomas Tuchel watched from the stands. 

While talking to BBC Radio 5 Live about his time away, Chelsea’s No. 24 shared, "It was lonely and frustrating."

Over the past few seasons, James has suffered from a knee injury and hamstring issues, which kept him away from the games.

The defender last game was back in November against Arsenal, where he made an eight-minute cameo.

On Tuesday, he came on in the 56th-minute against Bournemouth and scored a spectacular equaliser against Antoine Semenyo.

Talisman Cole Palmer passed the free-kick duties to James who didn’t disappoint his team.

"Reece can compare with Cole in terms of free-kicks because he is very good," said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresa during post-match press conference, "We decided for Reece and he scored and we are all happy."

James also revealed that he is excited to be back and is putting being fit till the end of the season as his priority, noting, "I’m happy to be back with the team and happy to get back on the score sheet again and help the team."

The 25-year-old was also asked if this goal would become a window for his return to the national team as he has not appeared for England since March 2023.

Reece James did not provide a direct answer and shared that the manager Tuchel "knows my capabilities."

