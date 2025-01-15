Trending

Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt melts hearts as she gives a sporty twist to her style

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral video
Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral video 

Alia Bhatt burns New Year calories by playing a game of Padel in the city. 

On Tuesday, Bhatt offered major midweek motivation as she sweats it out like a pro with the physically challenging sport.

In the viral images, the National Award-winning actress was a sight to behold in a sporting gear that consisted of black shorts, a plain T-shirt and indoor sports shoes.


Earlier this month, the Heart of Stone actress took time off from work and headed to Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor, their adorable daughter Raha, and others to welcome the New Year on a positive note.

Soon after that, she got back to the grind, resuming work on her upcoming films like Alpha and Love & War.

Amid all this, the mom-of-one’s tennis smash is serving up retro vibes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy with her upcoming movie Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, expected to hit cinemas in Christmas 2025.

At the same time, she is also filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier
Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project?
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project?
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart from Mumbai in style: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart from Mumbai in style: Watch
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan