Alia Bhatt flaunts her athletic side in viral new clicks

Alia Bhatt burns New Year calories by playing a game of Padel in the city.
On Tuesday, Bhatt offered major midweek motivation as she sweats it out like a pro with the physically challenging sport.
In the viral images, the National Award-winning actress was a sight to behold in a sporting gear that consisted of black shorts, a plain T-shirt and indoor sports shoes.
Earlier this month, the Heart of Stone actress took time off from work and headed to Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor, their adorable daughter Raha, and others to welcome the New Year on a positive note.
Soon after that, she got back to the grind, resuming work on her upcoming films like Alpha and Love & War.
Amid all this, the mom-of-one’s tennis smash is serving up retro vibes.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy with her upcoming movie Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, expected to hit cinemas in Christmas 2025.
At the same time, she is also filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.