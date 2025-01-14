Trending

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart from Mumbai in style: Watch

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give fans reminder of their 'permanent booking'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart Mumbai in style: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart Mumbai in style: Watch 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s airport PDA is enough to brighten your day!

On January 14, 2024, the famous Shershaah Jodi was spotted at the Mumbai airport, preparing to jet off to an undisclosed location.

In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the couple were seen getting out of their car and walking towards the departure gates.


The Thank God star gave a thumbs up to photographers gathered outside while the Kabir Singh actress flashed a sweet smile.

They also stood to pose for pictures before making their way to the entry gate.

Advani exuded intense swag in a stylish grey V-neck sweater paired with white pants. To top off her look, the actress carried a red handbag. 

She put on minimal makeup and her hair was left flowing in soft waves. Meanwhile, Sid effortlessly looked dapper.

After dating for a while, the pair tied the knot in 2023 with an official wedding announcement, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now we are permanently booked).’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is busy with the shooting of her project War 2. 

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation

King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy

New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project?
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project?
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status