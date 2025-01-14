Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart from Mumbai in style: Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s airport PDA is enough to brighten your day!
On January 14, 2024, the famous Shershaah Jodi was spotted at the Mumbai airport, preparing to jet off to an undisclosed location.
In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the couple were seen getting out of their car and walking towards the departure gates.
The Thank God star gave a thumbs up to photographers gathered outside while the Kabir Singh actress flashed a sweet smile.
They also stood to pose for pictures before making their way to the entry gate.
Advani exuded intense swag in a stylish grey V-neck sweater paired with white pants. To top off her look, the actress carried a red handbag.
She put on minimal makeup and her hair was left flowing in soft waves. Meanwhile, Sid effortlessly looked dapper.
After dating for a while, the pair tied the knot in 2023 with an official wedding announcement, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now we are permanently booked).’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”
On the professional front, Kiara Advani is busy with the shooting of her project War 2.