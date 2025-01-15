Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response 

Yasir Hussain is hitting out at digital creators!
The Taxali Gate star reshared a fake news about his death being widely spread on YouTube, whose caption read that Iqra Aziz’s husband has passed away.
Alongside the misleading thumbnail, Yasir jokingly expressed his rage,noting, “I hope the next news you write would be about the death of your mother’s husband.”
Social media users are condemning the digital creators for creating cheap content in order to get a few clicks and subscribers.
On the other hand, Yasir’s sensitive response also ignited criticism as netizens rushed to comment under the misleading post.
“We do not call it a hilarious reply, but a bad omen,” one user wrote.
Another noted, “Yasir has an extreme level of senseless wit and humour.”
“Very bad Yasir,” effused the third.
Prior to this, Yasir shared glimpses from his outdoor shoot in Lahore, gushing over the intense cold weather and the winter rains.
For the unversed, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot in December 2019, are parents to a son Kabir Hussain.