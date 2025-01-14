Trending

Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer Khan marries her longtime lover in an intimate wedding affair in Dubai

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Inside Neelam Muneer Khans exciting love story
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story 

Surprising details about actress Neelam Muneer Khan’s husband have emerged!

In an exclusive interview with a private media outlet, Neelam’s brother-in-law, Samar Ranjha spilled exciting truths behind her love story. 

Samar revealed, “My brother and Neelam first met at a restaurant in Dubai."

He further explained, "Their communication continued on Snapchat, and love blossomed between them. After two and a half years of dating, they decided to get married."

To note, Neelam's husband, who hails from Mianwali, Pakistan, runs a travel plus tourism business and owns three to four restaurants.  

Lately, famous YouTuber Yasir Shami disclosed that the Chupan Chupai star’s husband works in the CID department of Dubai police. 

According to Shami, his salary, based on experience could range from 13,000 to 22,000 dirhams respectively.

For the unversed, Neelam Muneer Khan walked down the aisle with her longtime beau at a dreamy wedding ceremony in Dubai on January 4, 2025. 

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires

Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing