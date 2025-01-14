Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story 

Surprising details about actress Neelam Muneer Khan’s husband have emerged!
In an exclusive interview with a private media outlet, Neelam’s brother-in-law, Samar Ranjha spilled exciting truths behind her love story.
Samar revealed, “My brother and Neelam first met at a restaurant in Dubai."
He further explained, "Their communication continued on Snapchat, and love blossomed between them. After two and a half years of dating, they decided to get married."
To note, Neelam's husband, who hails from Mianwali, Pakistan, runs a travel plus tourism business and owns three to four restaurants.
Lately, famous YouTuber Yasir Shami disclosed that the Chupan Chupai star’s husband works in the CID department of Dubai police.
According to Shami, his salary, based on experience could range from 13,000 to 22,000 dirhams respectively.
For the unversed, Neelam Muneer Khan walked down the aisle with her longtime beau at a dreamy wedding ceremony in Dubai on January 4, 2025.