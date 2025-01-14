Trending

Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie 'War 2'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid War 2 filming
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming 

Hrithik Roshan creates nostalgia as his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocks 25 years.

On Tuesday, the Fighter actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing handwritten notes from the prep of the film. 

The notes shared were mostly about acting, different scenes, and songs of the movie.

As caption, Roshan mentioned, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it.”


“Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains,” the War actor explained.

Acknowledging the milestone, Roshan had a lot to be thankful for, “It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience.”

Hrithik Roshan concluded, “The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai.”

Kaho Naa Pyar Hai directed by, Rakesh Roshan,  re-released in cinemas on January 10, 2025. 

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires

Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update