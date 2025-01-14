Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming 

Hrithik Roshan creates nostalgia as his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocks 25 years.
On Tuesday, the Fighter actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing handwritten notes from the prep of the film.
The notes shared were mostly about acting, different scenes, and songs of the movie.
As caption, Roshan mentioned, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it.”
“Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains,” the War actor explained.
Acknowledging the milestone, Roshan had a lot to be thankful for, “It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience.”
Hrithik Roshan concluded, “The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai.”
Kaho Naa Pyar Hai directed by, Rakesh Roshan, re-released in cinemas on January 10, 2025.