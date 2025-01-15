Trending

Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik tied the knot in January 2025 during an intimate wedding event

Singer Armaan Malik has BIG plans for 2025!

In a candid conversation with News18, the Chale Aana singer manifested becoming the voice behind Shah Rukh Khan along with the desire to work with Arijit Singh on a duet.

He said, “I really want to play in Madison Square Garden in New York and be the voice for Shah Rukh sir. I also want to do a cool duet with Arijit Singh. It will be an amazing collaboration! Agar yeh sab 2025 mein ho jaaye toh nothing like it.”

Reflecting on his journey, Armaan hopes 2025 brings such exciting opportunities to life.

During the same chat, the Sab Tera crooner also touched on the emotional roller coaster of 2024. He performed with Ed Sheeran on stage while also experiencing the untimely loss of his beloved pet, Handsome.

Armaan despite the highs and lows has a positive outlook to life, aiming to embrace whatever life throws at him.

It is pertinent to mention that Armaan Malik entered matrimony with his ladylove and fashion blogger Ashna Shroff on January 2, 2025. 

