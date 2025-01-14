Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self

Anupam Kher’s new social media update has a deep meaning!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the veteran actor posted a series of pictures with a strong message.
"An Open Letter To My Young Self…#SwipeLeft," the post was captioned.
The carousel began with an image of an envelope, featuring monochrome picture of his younger self and the words.
"To Anupam From Anupam,” this was followed by another image where he addressed himself as ‘Dear Young Anupam.’
In the notes shared, the Kaagaz 2 actor walked down memory lane, remembering sitting in a tiny room in Shimla, staring at the mirror and practising dialogues.
He reflected on his dreams of Bollywood, theatre and recognition, assuring himself, stating, "'Impossible' is just a word you haven't conquered yet."
"Life is going to surprise you. The rejections, the failures, the moments of self-doubt—they will become the stepping stones of your story," the Saaransh actor revealed.
"You'll cry over lost roles, but one day, you'll laugh at those tears because they'll lead you to something better. Like Saaransh—your first film as an old man when you were just 28," Anupam Kher’s note further revealed.