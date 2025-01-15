Sports

Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds

Alcaraz qualifies for the third round of the 2025 Australian Open after beating Yoshihito Nishioka

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds
Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds 

Carlos Alcaraz reveals his strategy to perform well in the crucial stage of the 2025 Australian Open.

According to Indian Express, the four-time Grand Slam winner claims a dominant 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 win in an 81-minute match in the 2nd round of the Australian Open over the Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

After qualifying for the third round of the tournament, the 21-year-old unveiled his winning mantra for the early stages of the tournament, saying that he believes that spending “less time” on the court would be “better” for him.

Alcaraz said, “I think the less time I spend on court at the Grand Slams, especially at the beginning of the tournament, it’s going to be better. Physically, I’m feeling great, but I just tried to be focused and spend as little time as I can.”

“I wasn’t too happy with the serve in the first round, I was more focused on the serve in practice. I spent more time just serving with Juan Carlos and my team. It’s something I want to be better, so I’m glad that today it worked pretty well,” he further added.

Notably, if the Spaniard manages to win the 2025 Australian Open title, he will become the youngest to win the Career Grand Slam and ninth overall.

Furthermore, after winning in the second round, Alcaraz will now face Portuguese tennis player Nuno Borges in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service
Reece James makes Chelsea return with marvelous free-kick after dry season
Reece James makes Chelsea return with marvelous free-kick after dry season
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr
Arsenal reveals transfer plan amid Gabriel Jesus injury
Arsenal reveals transfer plan amid Gabriel Jesus injury
Emma Raducanu ‘pleased’ to win Australian Open amid serve struggles
Emma Raducanu ‘pleased’ to win Australian Open amid serve struggles
Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife
Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife
Novak Djokovic wins first match with Murray as coach at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic wins first match with Murray as coach at Australian Open
Oscar Piastri marks debut on highest paid F1 drivers list
Oscar Piastri marks debut on highest paid F1 drivers list
Barcelona claims first title with Hansi Flick after beating Real Madrid
Barcelona claims first title with Hansi Flick after beating Real Madrid
Aryna Sabalenka flaunts epic dance moves after beating Sloane Stephens
Aryna Sabalenka flaunts epic dance moves after beating Sloane Stephens
Sabalenka eyes historic third consecutive Australian Open title after strong win
Sabalenka eyes historic third consecutive Australian Open title after strong win
Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension
Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension