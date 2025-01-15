Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds 

Carlos Alcaraz reveals his strategy to perform well in the crucial stage of the 2025 Australian Open.
According to Indian Express, the four-time Grand Slam winner claims a dominant 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 win in an 81-minute match in the 2nd round of the Australian Open over the Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
After qualifying for the third round of the tournament, the 21-year-old unveiled his winning mantra for the early stages of the tournament, saying that he believes that spending “less time” on the court would be “better” for him.
Alcaraz said, “I think the less time I spend on court at the Grand Slams, especially at the beginning of the tournament, it’s going to be better. Physically, I’m feeling great, but I just tried to be focused and spend as little time as I can.”
“I wasn’t too happy with the serve in the first round, I was more focused on the serve in practice. I spent more time just serving with Juan Carlos and my team. It’s something I want to be better, so I’m glad that today it worked pretty well,” he further added.
Notably, if the Spaniard manages to win the 2025 Australian Open title, he will become the youngest to win the Career Grand Slam and ninth overall.
Furthermore, after winning in the second round, Alcaraz will now face Portuguese tennis player Nuno Borges in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, January 17, 2025.