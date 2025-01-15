Cardi B makes explosive claims against her estranged partner Offset

Cardi B has made explosive claims against her estranged partner Offset amid divorce.
In a rant posted on X Spaces, a place on Twitter for audio conversations, the rapper ranted that Offset intentionally didn’t buy Christmas gifts, but did for his other three for their children, in an attempt to spite her.
"By the way, do you guys know that my kids didn't receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?," she began.
Cardi B went on to share, "Motherf**kers want to make a scene on social media, like I was keeping my kids away from them, like to make movies on social media but to purposefully fly to New York to buy their kids gifts. And guess how many gifts that they bought my kids? Zero!"
"You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn't bought them s**t for Christmas,” she added.
Cardi B concluded, "But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn't bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f**king, but we was cool. Stop f**king playing with me."
Cardi and Offset started dating in 2017, and secretly tied knot in September of that year, one month before he staged a public proposal.
The estranged couple share three kids, daughter Kulture, son Wave and a third daughter, whose name hasn’t yet been revealed.