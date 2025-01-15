Health

THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength

Scientist in groundbreaking research reveals 70p fruit to strengthen bones

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Scientist in groundbreaking research reveals 70p fruit to strengthen bones
Scientist in groundbreaking research reveals 70p fruit to strengthen bones

When it comes to the bones' strength, people always go for dairy products, but researchers have found a superfood fruit that could boost bone health.

According to Daily Record, a new study published in the journal Osteoporosis International revealed that eating some prunes (dried plums) daily could slow down age-related bone issues, including fractures in postmenopausal women and bone loss.

Mary Jane De Souza said, “This is the first randomised controlled trial to look at three-dimensional bone outcomes with respect to bone structure, geometry, and estimated strength. In our study, we saw that daily prune consumption impacted factors related to fracture risk. That’s clinically invaluable.”

De Souza explained, “When we look at bone mineral density, we’re looking at how much bone there is, but we also want to know about the quality of the bone. When we look at a three-dimensional picture, we can look at bone structure, geometry, and microarchitecture. In other words, it tells us how good the bone is.”

Furthermore, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, bone osteoporosis affects over 10 million people in the United States.

Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims

Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims
Donald Trump confirms Israel-Hamas reach ceasefire, hostages release deal

Donald Trump confirms Israel-Hamas reach ceasefire, hostages release deal
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone

King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77

‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Say goodbye to bad memories: Scientists uncover method to erase flashbacks
Say goodbye to bad memories: Scientists uncover method to erase flashbacks
Chinese health officials issue major update about HMPV infection
Chinese health officials issue major update about HMPV infection
Is waking up to pee at night a cause for concern?
Is waking up to pee at night a cause for concern?
Scotland takes immediate action following bird flu outbreak in Angus
Scotland takes immediate action following bird flu outbreak in Angus
How wildfires can affect mental health for years?
How wildfires can affect mental health for years?
New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders
New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders