THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength

When it comes to the bones' strength, people always go for dairy products, but researchers have found a superfood fruit that could boost bone health.
According to Daily Record, a new study published in the journal Osteoporosis International revealed that eating some prunes (dried plums) daily could slow down age-related bone issues, including fractures in postmenopausal women and bone loss.
Mary Jane De Souza said, “This is the first randomised controlled trial to look at three-dimensional bone outcomes with respect to bone structure, geometry, and estimated strength. In our study, we saw that daily prune consumption impacted factors related to fracture risk. That’s clinically invaluable.”
De Souza explained, “When we look at bone mineral density, we’re looking at how much bone there is, but we also want to know about the quality of the bone. When we look at a three-dimensional picture, we can look at bone structure, geometry, and microarchitecture. In other words, it tells us how good the bone is.”
Furthermore, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, bone osteoporosis affects over 10 million people in the United States.