King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone

King Charles celebrate 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation with Rod Stewart

King Charles is celebrating 35th anniversary of The King's Foundation to the fullest!

The monarch was the first person to place an item in the King's Foundation capsule at Dumfries House, near Cumnock.

He has put a personal letter in a time capsule which will be buried in Ayrshire and opened in 100 years.

King Charles was joined by singer Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, at the ceremony for the organisation which he founded as the Prince of Wales' Institute of Architecture in 1990.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, the Buckingham Palace shared glimpses from the ceremony.

“The King adds personal items to a time capsule to celebrate 35 years of The King’s Foundation,” it wrote along the video.

The caption continued, “As Royal Founding President, His Majesty began a year of celebrations for the charity today at Dumfries House. Joined by ambassadors, students and alumni for the occasion, The King added his own personal gardening secateurs and a letter to be opened in 2125.”

“The time capsule, which will be filled with items representing the impact of the charity, will be buried on the @dumfrieshouse estate and opened in one hundred years’ time,” it added.

King Charles founded the organization to promote sustainability and the public's relationship with nature.

