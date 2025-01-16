Joe Biden alerts nation of Donald Trump, tech giants in farewell address

Joe Biden, without naming president-elect Donald Trump in his farewell speech send out a clear message regarding the danger American democracy is facing.
In his address to the nation on Wednesday, the outgoing president alarmed the public on the "abuse of power" that is taking place in U.S, reported by HuffPost.
The 46th president named tech industry as the new threat America is facing in his 16-minute address from the Oval Office.
"Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation. Editors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact-checking", he noted while referring to recent Meta’s updates.
Biden continued, "The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit. We must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families and our very democracy."
This address came after some of the richest men including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, have set the record straight by showing Trump their full-fledged support during and after November election.
The three men are also reportedly planning to sit together in a VIP section at Trump’s inauguration, which will be taking place on January 20, 2025.
Furthermore, Biden called out Supreme Court for their dismissal of Trump’s charges, noting, "We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president – no president – is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office."
Last July, Supreme Court gave president-elect immunity which helped delay federal prosecution against him, leading to the trial being held after the elections.
During President Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week, Biden also mentioned the dangers of "abuse of power" in his eulogy.
To note, Trump will be the first convicted felon in American history to take oval office.
Joe Biden will be speaking publicly next on Friday while addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and then will visit South Carolina on Sunday, his final full day in office.