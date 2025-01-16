Raducanu receives warm congratulations from Murray amid Wimbledon snub

British tennis star Emma Raducanu is happy to receive appreciation from Andy Murray amid the Wimbledon snub.
According to Sky News, the first British player to win a Grand Slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977, who feared “bad blood” from the former Wimbledon mixed doubles partner, felt touched after she received congratulations from Murray after her Australian Open second-round win.
The 22-year-old defeated Amanda Anisimova on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to advance to the third round of the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025.
Former British no. 1 opened up about the Wimbledon mixed doubles snub when Murray was denied a final match at the All England Club in 2024 after Raducanu withdrew ahead of the first round due to soreness in her wrist.
She revealed, “Afterwards I sent him a long message basically apologising if I caused any trouble, I guess, at Wimbledon; that's definitely the last thing I want. He's someone that I've grown up looking up to, and I don't want any bad blood or harsh feelings with him.”
“He took it (the messages) really well and responded saying he was disappointed but he understood. We're fine now. We walk past each other and say, 'Hello,' 'Well done.' It's obviously really cool seeing him with Novak (Djokovic) here as well," the tennis player continued.
Notably, it is the first time that Raducanu has made it to the third round in Melbourne, in which she will face Iga Swiatek on Saturday, January 18, 2025.