F1 president Stefano Domenicali secures 5-year contract extension

Stefano Domenicali will remain president and CEO of Formula 1 till 2029 as he signs a 5-year renewal.
According to Sky News, a day before the first track action of the 2025 season at Melbourne's Albert Park, F1 announced Domenicali has extended his agreement with Liberty Media for five years, which means that he will lead the business till 2029.
F1 stated, “Stefano has been instrumental in driving the business to new levels of success and becoming the global sport it is today."
Related: Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: F1 highest paid driver of 2025
Domenicali became the CEO of Formula 1 in 2021 after succeeding Chase Carey. The American owner of F1 and Liberty Media believes that he is the best person to lead the sport.
The 59-year-old Italian expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am honoured to continue to lead this incredible sport, which I love and has been part of my life since my childhood, and I am grateful to the Liberty Media Team for their trust.”
“Together, with all the relevant F1 stakeholders, we will continue to serve the best interest of our fans, as they are the heartbeat of everything we do," he added.
Domenicali, who was team principal at Ferrari between 2008 and 2014, said that “the passion, the energy, and the adrenaline” are the fuel that powers him every day to give his best for the sport.
Related: Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’