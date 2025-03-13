Hamilton reveals shocking decision to stay off social media: ‘Live in bubble’

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he stays away from news and social media.
According to Express, Hamilton made a suprising admission that he lives in his own small bubble away from news and social media.
"I don't really read the news, and I go for long periods of time without social media, so I'm not bombarded with social media," he told Sky Sports. "I live in my own little bubble there. I'm back at kind of square one."
Revealing his different approach now compared to through his career to date, he continued: "I've been giving absolutely everything to training, to push my mind and my body further than I have before, trying to see if I can excel and just squeeze more juice out of this.”
"I'm under no assumptions that it will be easy. It's not. But I don't feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is with from within, what I want to achieve."