Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • March 12, 2025
Niantic Labs has officially announced the sale of its video game division to Saudi Arabia-owned mobile developer Scopely.

Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, revealed about the sale to Scopely for $3.5 billion after struggling to replicate the success of Pokémon Go across its other AR games.

The newly inked agreement includes Niantic’s Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom mobile gaming titles.

Niantic Labs CEO John Hanke stated: “Niantic games have always been a bridge to connect people and inspire exploration, and I am confident they will continue to do both as part of Scopely.”

“I firmly believe this partnership is great for our players and is the best way to ensure that our games have the long-term support and investment needed to be ‘forever games’ that will endure for future generations,” Hanke added.

Scopely says it will gain “Niantic’s entire team of exceptional game makers and category-leading games.”

It is important to mention, the Peridot and Ingress AR gaming titles, the latter of which is also supported by the Wayfarer mapping app, will remain under the ownership and development of Niantic Spatial.

The announcement seems to be the 2025 “megadeal” that Scopely’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Tim O’Brien teased last year, saying during a Q&A that it would involve “a scaled global franchise doing hopefully at least a billion dollars in revenue.” 

