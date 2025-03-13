Tekken 8 patch 1.13 adds new Ghost Battle mode and classic Heihachi outfit 

Tekken 8 has received a new update for March, adding numerous advanced features to enhance the gameplay experience.
Bandai Namco announced a new update on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, about including new items to the store and introducing a new feature involving Ghosts, artificial intelligence (AI)-controlled characters that learn based on the player's actions.
Tekken 8 patch is now available across all systems, while Bandai noted that all replay data before the update will be deleted if players update the game.
The latest Tekken 8 update, titled v1.13 adds a new costume for Heihachi, an option to hide player information on avatars, and, most importantly, a new feature involving Ghost Vs. Ghost battles.
In Tekken 8's Lounge, players can engage with opponent and select the "Battle Ghosts" option to pit their Ghosts against other players.
From now until April 1, the official launch of Tekken 8's second season, players will easily find Five Special Ghosts in the lobby. Those who defeat them will be rewarded with character panels featuring five fan art designs created during the "TEKKEN FANDOM campaign."
Notably, these Special Ghosts are said to be available for a limited time, as the next update will introduce five new Ghosts, alongside new rewards.