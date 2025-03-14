Sports

Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate

  by Web Desk
  • March 14, 2025
Prince William has shared his royal verdict on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT (greatest of all time) debate.

According to Express, in a recent interview, the Prince of Wales not only picked his favourite football legend but also made a hilarious confession about injuring himself while trying to copy Ronald’s signature celebration style, SIUU.

Williams who is head of the Football Assosiation often seen at the matches during his off time and sometimes he even bring his eldest son, Prince Gorge with himself.

Recently, he attended Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge’s Champions League match. He cheered for his favourite Birmingham-based football club that is playing in the Champions League for the first time and fighting for the first top-flight European trophy since the European Cup in 1982.

William on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, visited Aston Villa players at Bodymoor Heath, where he also shared his football memories and revealed the name of the “best footballer.”

During a rapid-fire question and answer session with The Sun, he revealed that he once injured himself while trying the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s celebration in his back garden.

After he called Ronaldo’s celebration “the most iconic,” Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa defender, asked him, “Have you recreated it a few times in the garden?"

He replied, “Well, obviously! And then I do a hammy (hamstring)."

Then the 42-year-old was asked to pick his favourite player between the Al Nassr star and the Inter Miami player; he said, “Gotta go Messi, just.”

