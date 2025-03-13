Sports

PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience

  • by Web Desk
  • March 13, 2025
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup, adding new games to target a wider audience.

The company announced on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, that the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for March includes UFC 5, which brings several advancements and refinements over its predecessor and is the first game in the UFC series to be developed in EA's Frostbite engine.

In addition, the PS Plus Game Catalog will add Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, arcade soccer title Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, retro arcade management sim Arcade Paradise, interactive adventure game Syberia – The World Before and more.

Sony also announced the games joining the PS Plus Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles this month for PS Plus Deluxe members.

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for March

  • UFC 5 (PS5)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4, PS5)
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy (PS4, PS5)
  • Arcade Paradise (PS4, PS5)
  • Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PS4, PS5)
  • You Suck at Parking (PS4, PS5)
  • Syberia – The World Before (PS4, PS5)

All games joining the subscription service will be playable from March 18 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Sony is also adding three classic Armoured Core games to the Classics Catalog for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members.

