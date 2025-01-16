Justin Bieber sparks comeback speculation with mysterious Insta story

Justin Bieber has ignited excitement among fans, hinting at a potential musical comeback with a cryptic Instagram Story featuring a mysterious audio sample.
The Peaches crooner took to his Instagram account to share a new video that featured what could be a snippet of new music.
In a shared video which was captured from the back of Bieber's car as he drove with his wife Hailey Bieber in the front seat,
The Baby crooner and the Rhode founder were seen together in a snippet while holding hands as he drove the car.
Bieber, clad in a black hoodie, bopped his head to the music, his image captured in the rearview mirror.
It is posted along with lyrics like "shaking off the hate" and "feeling sun on my skin," and the video also featured a timer at the bottom.
The video was posted with a film projector emoji and a hand with a pen writing emoji, though the singer didn't provide any other details.
However, it is not confirmed yet, that the father-of-one is soon to release his album.
The video is shared on Instagram after the report from Puck claimed that Bieber “needs money and wants to work,” adding that he still owes AEG “a ton for his canceled tour” back in March 2023.
To note, Justin Bieber hasn't released an album in nearly four years, since his last music in March 2021.