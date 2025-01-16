Entertainment

Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson called it quits on their decade-long marriage on January 13, 2025

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 16, 2025

Jessica Simpson has made a strategic move to “destroy” Eric Johnson!

In a shocking new update, Radaronline reported that the 44-year-old Irresistible hitmaker has planned a huge move to safeguard her $210 million fortune from estranged husband in the wake of their divorce.

As per the insider, the singer fears that the divorce may end up leaving her give a whopping amount of her $210 million fortune to Johnson after the couple announced parting ways from each other following a decade-long marriage on January 13.

The source revealed that Simpson has told her pals that she is “lawyering up” to protect her wealth and will make sure that the NFL star cannot even “snare half of her cash.”

"Jess has contacted a lawyer because her fortune eclipses Eric's $10m and she fears he'll move to try and grab half of her pot,” told the tipster.

They added, "His team will argue that he raised the family and tended to her needs while she was making movies and growing her business empire and that could cost her big time if she doesn't get a team of big-name attorneys on the case and quickly.”

While revealing Simpson’s plan to “destroy” Eric Johnson, the insider stated, “She’s out to destroy his case before it even gets off the ground.”

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who three kids together, tied the knot in July 2014 after dating each other for four years.

