Entertainment

Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires

Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ over LA wildfires, wins heart with thoughtful act

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires

Taylor Swift revealed she’s ‘heartbroken” due to the ongoing LA wildfires.

The 14-times Grammy winner issued her first statement after wildfires started in California last week.

Swift also made a generous donation to the relief organisations.

On Thursday night, the Love Story singer wrote, “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”

Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires

Swift further added, “As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild, These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”

Her list of organizations includes 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.

Moreover, there are many celebrities who donated to the relief efforts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eva Longoria. Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Billie Eilish and Finneas, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years