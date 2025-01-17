Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires

Taylor Swift revealed she’s ‘heartbroken” due to the ongoing LA wildfires.
The 14-times Grammy winner issued her first statement after wildfires started in California last week.
Swift also made a generous donation to the relief organisations.
On Thursday night, the Love Story singer wrote, “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”
Swift further added, “As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild, These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”
Her list of organizations includes 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.
Moreover, there are many celebrities who donated to the relief efforts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eva Longoria. Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Billie Eilish and Finneas, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.