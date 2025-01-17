Taylor Swift receives heartfelt praises from fellow singer Robbie Williams 

Robbie Williams recently showered heartfelt praises on megastar Taylor Swift while promoting his new film, Better Man.
In an interview with Ben Harlem on his show SiriusXM Hits 1, the English singer-songwriter opened up about his love for the Bad Blood hitmaker.
Robbie remarked, "I love Taylor Swift. Who doesn’t and who can’t? There are levels to this stuff, and she is achieving levels that have been unreached, unmatched."
Recalling Taylor's previous concert, which he attended as an audience member, the singer-turned-actor said people used to call me crazy in one of her shows.
"When I was in my pocket of omnipresence, I couldn’t help but go, hey, the crazy’s showing itself. Hey, this is what crazy looks like. This is making me crazy. And people went, Oh, he’s being crazy," the 50-year-old musician added.
He further admitted that he is crazy and 'insane' over Taylor's singing talent and passion, saying, "Yes, I am. I'm insane right now, and I'm having a nervous breakdown. The poise that she has."
Robbie Williams and Taylor Swift also performed together at London's Wembley Stadium in 2018, where they performed his superhit track, Angels, during her Reputation Tour.