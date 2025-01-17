Celine Dione gets emotional in late husband’s birthday tribute post

Celine Dion pays heartwarming tribute to her late husband René Angélil, on what could have been his 83rd birthday.
On Thursday night, the My Heart Will Go On singer penned a touching note for the love of her life.
She posted a photo of René on Instagram an captioned it, “Today is your birthday, but the date doesn’t matter because there isn’t a day that we aren’t celebrating life with you. You are a part of us every day in the memories we cherish.”
Celine further wrote in her tribute, “While going through all the years of pictures and videos that consistently keep you alive, we hear your voice, we see your gestures and we adore your spirit. We celebrate you always. Happy Birthday René, Notre Amour.”
The renowned singer lost her partner in 2016 to throat cancer.
Celine met René in 1980 at the young age of 12 for an audition, which turned out to be a success, and he agreed to become her manager.
The lovebirds started dating in 1987 and they exchanged wedding vows seven years later.