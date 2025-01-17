Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez supports Jessica Alba as she splits from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba announced her divorce from now ex-husband, Cash Warren, on Thursday via Instagram

  • January 17, 2025
Jennifer Lopez has proved her loyalty as a friend by lending subtle support to pal Jessica Alba during her separation from now-ex-husband Cash Warren. 

After settling her own divorce from Ben Affleck, the Marry Me starlet 'liked' a statement shared by the Fantastic Four actress on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Alba confirmed in a statement that she and Warren had parted ways after spending 16 years as a happy couple.

The 43-year-old star captioned her post, "I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she continued.

Before their announcement of separation, an insider had revealed to People magazine on Wednesday, January 15, that Alba and Warren have retained a divorce attorney.

On the other hand, Jessica Alba's close pal Jennifer Lopez also finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck on January 6th, 2025, after two years of marriage. 

The former couple initially filed for divorce in August 2024.

Shortly after her separation from the Air director, the mother-of-two has reportedly sparked dating rumours with Hollywood A-lister Kevin Costner, and it seems the actress is happy with her decision as she continues to show support for her close pals during their difficult times. 

