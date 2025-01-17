Entertainment

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & more team up for charity concert

Sir Rod Stewart, Sting, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Stevie Nicks and more stars to perform concert for LA fires relief

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & more team up for charity concert
Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & more team up for charity concert

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry are leading the lineup of charity concert for the wildfire relief.

British stars Sir Rod Stewart and Sting will also join the A-listers for the show to aid the wildfire relief efforts in California.

The one night only event is set to take place at the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 30. It will also broadcast and streamed live.

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks and 10-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell, alongside Gwen Stefani, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, Stephen Stills and Tate McRae are among the other celebrities who’ll perform at the upcoming concert.

Billie is expected to perform with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

As per the organisers, the charity show will “raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.”

The announcement came after 14-times Grammy winner Taylor Swift made generous donation towards the LA relief funds.

On Thursday, she announced on Instagram, “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Beyonce and Eva Longoria are among the Hollywood celebrities who raised funds for the LA wildfires.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Joe Alwyn reaches new career milestone with his big move
Joe Alwyn reaches new career milestone with his big move
Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren
Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner