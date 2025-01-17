Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & more team up for charity concert

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry are leading the lineup of charity concert for the wildfire relief.
British stars Sir Rod Stewart and Sting will also join the A-listers for the show to aid the wildfire relief efforts in California.
The one night only event is set to take place at the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 30. It will also broadcast and streamed live.
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks and 10-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell, alongside Gwen Stefani, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, Stephen Stills and Tate McRae are among the other celebrities who’ll perform at the upcoming concert.
Billie is expected to perform with her brother Finneas O’Connell.
As per the organisers, the charity show will “raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.”
The announcement came after 14-times Grammy winner Taylor Swift made generous donation towards the LA relief funds.
On Thursday, she announced on Instagram, “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”
Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Beyonce and Eva Longoria are among the Hollywood celebrities who raised funds for the LA wildfires.