Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch 

Hugh Jackman has paid a tearful tribute to late filmmaker David Lynch a day after his death.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 16th, the Deadpool & Wolverine star issued a heartfelt statement on for the deceased director, who tragically passed away at the age of 78.
Jackman began his post, by saying, "The loss of David Lynch is massive, An incredible artist, filmmaker, philanthropist and spirit."
"His work at The David Lynch Foundation has been an inspiration to my life. I will continue to help carry the torch as best I can," the 56-year-old globally known actor added.
He further lamented and expressed his condolences to the family and fans of the late director.
He wrote, "My deepest condolences and love to his family and friends," Jackman concluded.
As per the media reports, Lynch died on Wednesday, January 15th, after suffering from a chronic lung disease, emphysema.
His family confirmed his passing by issuing an official statement that reads, "There's a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole."
It is pertinent to note, that Hugh Jackman and David Lynch had never worked together.