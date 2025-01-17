Hailey Bieber takes huge step for LA fire amid vacay with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has decided to play her part in the LA fire relief funds amid her winter vacation with Justin Bieber and son Jack.
On Thursday night, the Rhode founder announced a huge donation for LA wildfire relief.
Hailey donated $1 million through her brand to support local organizations providing emergency cash payments to relieve mothers, caregivers, and families displaced or deeply affected.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Rhode futures foundation x LA Wildfire $1 Million Relief for Moms, Caregivers, and Families. In response to the devastating wildfires in our hometown of Los Angeles, the rhode futures foundation has committed $1 million” donation.
“From day one, our mission has been to help dismantle the barriers that hold women back. The LA wildfires have deeply affected our community, impacting our team and hometown, making this commitment more timely than ever,” the makeup mogul added.
Hailey also announced that through January and February, Rhode will donate the ongoing 1% of all sales from RFF to this relief effort.
Justin’s wife concluded, “The road to recovery will be long, and we’re here to continue investing in organizations providing much-needed relief.”
Meanwhile, the Baby singer ignited music comeback rumours by posting cryptic pictures from family vacay.