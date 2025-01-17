Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, have recently won hearts by showing their utmost support to Los Angeles wildfire victims during difficult times.
The Emilia Pérez star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 16th, to share a few video clips featuring herself and the record producer.
In the viral clips, the couple, who got engaged in December, was seen preparing large food boxes for first responders, who are currently busy saving lives in the affected areas of the city.
The footage showed Selena and Benny covering their faces with a mask and were seen unboxing a package filled with food and placing the other items in empty boxes.
The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress penned a heartfelt caption on her videos, "Grateful for these individuals."
On the other hand, Benny also took a moment to share a photo of a van, which was filled with drinks and other useful items.
He wrote over the image, "Thank you so much guys," while tagging brands on his post.
Apart from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, several other Hollywood A-listers came forward to showcase their support in this harrowing time, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, and others.
As reported by People magazine, the LA fires erupted last week on January 7th.
The massive blaze has claimed 25 people's lives up till now.