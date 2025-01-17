Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement

The 'Emelia Pérez' starlet, Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco got secretly engaged last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco take major step to aid LA fires’ victims

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, have recently won hearts by showing their utmost support to Los Angeles wildfire victims during difficult times.

The Emilia Pérez star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 16th, to share a few video clips featuring herself and the record producer.

In the viral clips, the couple, who got engaged in December, was seen preparing large food boxes for first responders, who are currently busy saving lives in the affected areas of the city.

The footage showed Selena and Benny covering their faces with a mask and were seen unboxing a package filled with food and placing the other items in empty boxes.

The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress penned a heartfelt caption on her videos, "Grateful for these individuals."

On the other hand, Benny also took a moment to share a photo of a van, which was filled with drinks and other useful items. 

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement

He wrote over the image, "Thank you so much guys," while tagging brands on his post.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement

Apart from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, several other Hollywood A-listers came forward to showcase their support in this harrowing time, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, and others.

As reported by People magazine, the LA fires erupted last week on January 7th. 

The massive blaze has claimed 25 people's lives up till now. 

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death

Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Ariana Grande makes new move against Ethan Slater’s ex’s ‘homewrecker’ claim
Ariana Grande makes new move against Ethan Slater’s ex’s ‘homewrecker’ claim
Dame Joan Plowright, legendary British actress, dies at 95
Dame Joan Plowright, legendary British actress, dies at 95
Taylor Swift receives heartfelt praises from fellow singer Robbie Williams
Taylor Swift receives heartfelt praises from fellow singer Robbie Williams
Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle
Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle
Celine Dion gets emotional in late husband’s birthday tribute post
Celine Dion gets emotional in late husband’s birthday tribute post
Sofia Vergara, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours debunked
Sofia Vergara, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours debunked
Hailey Bieber takes huge step for LA fire amid vacay with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber takes huge step for LA fire amid vacay with Justin Bieber
Jennifer Lopez supports Jessica Alba as she splits from Cash Warren
Jennifer Lopez supports Jessica Alba as she splits from Cash Warren
Blake Lively fires back at Justin Baldoni's fresh lawsuit
Blake Lively fires back at Justin Baldoni's fresh lawsuit